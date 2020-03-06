Pine Ridge boys drop Winner

The Pine Ridge boys basketball team earned a spot in the Class A SoDak 16 with a 57-46 victory over the Warriors Friday night in Winner.

The Warriors took a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, before the Thorpes battled back to take a 22-17 advantage into the half.

Winner took the third quarter 13-12, but Pine Ridge used a 23-16 fourth to put the game away.

Charles Schrader led the Thorpes with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Shelby Steele finished with nine points.

Brady Fritz paced the Warriors with 24 points and seven boards.

Pine Ridge (16-8) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Winner’s season ends at 17-6.

In the other Region 7A qualifying matchup, Red Cloud held off Todd County for a 69-60 victory.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 58, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 50: Mobridge-Pollock outscored Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 18-8 in the Region 6A playoffs on Friday.

Caden Halsey led the Tigers with 26 points, while Braden Goehring chipped in with 11 points.