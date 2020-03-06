Pine Ridge boys drop Winner

The Pine Ridge boys basketball team earned a spot in the Class A SoDak 16 with a 57-46 victory over the Warriors Friday night in Winner.
The Warriors took a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, before the Thorpes battled back to take a 22-17 advantage into the half.
Winner took the third quarter 13-12, but Pine Ridge used a 23-16 fourth to put the game away.
Charles Schrader led the Thorpes with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Shelby Steele finished with nine points.
Brady Fritz paced the Warriors with 24 points and seven boards.
Pine Ridge (16-8) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Winner’s season ends at 17-6.
In the other Region 7A qualifying matchup, Red Cloud held off Todd County for a 69-60 victory.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 58, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 50: Mobridge-Pollock outscored Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 18-8 in the Region 6A playoffs on Friday.
Caden Halsey led the Tigers with 26 points, while Braden Goehring chipped in with 11 points.
Leon Brown Otter paced the Braves with 15 points, Riley Hodgkiss added 12 points and the duo of Rance Harrison and Spencer Moran finished with eight each.
Mobridge-Pollock (17-7) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte’s season ends at 14-10.
CUSTER 64, BELLE FOURCHE 57: The Wildcats picked up a win over Belle Fourche in a Region 8A SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Custer (17-6) will play in the SoDak 16 starting Tuesday, while the Broncs close out the season at 13-9.
FAITH 52, LEMMON 47: The Longhorns earned their spot in the SoDak 16 with a win over Lemmon.
No other information was made available for this game.
Faith (21-3) will play in the SoDak 16 next week, while the Cowboys close out the season at 13-10.
West River teams struggle in AA SoDak 16
Spearfish, Douglas and Rapid City Central were knocked out of Class AA state title contention with a trio of losses on Friday night.
The Cobblers suffered a 44-26 loss to Yankton, Sioux Falls O'Gorman cruised to a 70-19 victory over the Patriots and Lincoln defeated the Spartans 66-28.
Central closed out the season at 10-11, Spearfish finished at 9-12 and Douglas was 8-12.