A Pine Ridge man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man in a trailer during an argument on April 1.

Two witnesses said 20-year-old Trent Brewer shot 39-year-old Allec Dillon during an argument over Dillon supposedly calling Brewer an insulting name, according to an FBI affidavit asking for an arrest warrant and criminal complaint against Brewer.

FBI Special Agent Brian Healy wrote a woman called the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety at about 1:13 a.m. on April 1 and reported she heard gunshots and screaming in the Old Sundance Grounds area.

When law enforcement arrived at the trailer, they found Dillon lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest. Officers' attempts to revive him failed, and Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

OST received a second call as they investigated the death from a man who said he had picked up his granddaughter from the trailer, and she had a wound from the shooting. An FBI agent later looked at the wound and observed it appeared to be a "grazing."

When an OST officer spoke to the woman, she said Dillon, Brewer, herself and another woman were drinking together at the trailer. At some point, Brewer and Dillon got into an argument, and Brewer left.

When he returned through the back door of the trailer, Brewer started yelling at Dillon about the derogatory name he had called him, the woman told an FBI agent.

Brewer then pulled a small handgun out and fired multiple shots at Dillon, according to the witness. She estimated six or seven shots. Officers and agents found five shell casings.

According to the affidavit, the other woman also said she was sitting on the couch and heard Brewer confront Dillon and shoot him.

Brewer ran out of the house after the shooting, according to the first witness. Law enforcement found shoeprints outside the house with what looked like blood. Brewer wasn't located until his arrest on April 6 in Rapid City five days after the shooting.

Brewer appeared in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman on April 7 for the second-degree murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.

Brewer is currently held at the Pennington County Jail for the U.S. Marshals Service, and a trial date is set for June 13 if neither the government nor the defense request continuations in the case.

If convicted, Brewer would face a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. A judge could also order restitution.