Pine Ridge man gets 15 years for meth trafficking

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced a Pine Ridge man on July 8 to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking. Lew Bettelyoun, 46, sold the drug for more than a five-year period.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense on June 3 as part of a plea deal. He will serve 10 years for the drug charge and five years for the firearm charge.

In a signed factual basis statement, Bettelyoun admitted to obtaining methamphetamine and distributing it to others, who he knew would distribute it further. At least 500 grams of meth were distributed during the course of the conspiracy, which lasted from January 2013 until October 2018. Law enforcement arrested Bettelyoun on Oct. 3, 2018 at Pine Ridge.

A federal grand jury originally charged Bettelyoun on Sept. 18, 2018 with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, but later expanded the charges to include carrying a firearm during a trafficking offense and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Denata Wollmann allowed Bettelyoun out on pretrial release on Oct. 5, 2018 on the conditions he not commit any additional offenses, use or possess any illegal substances or have contact with witnesses.

In January 2022, the prosecution submitted a motion to revoke bond and arrest Bettelyoun on the grounds he continued to deal meth during his pretrial release. The prosecution pointed to information from seven different people attesting to Bettelyoun both buying and selling the drug. Law enforcement arrested him a second time on Feb. 14 in Pine Ridge.

The judge also ordered that Bettelyoun pay a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Multiple local and federal agencies investigated the case. U.S. Assistant Attorney Kathryn Rich prosecuted. Katie Thompson represented Bettelyoun.