A 44-year-old Pine Ridge man pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges accusing him of sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact.

Michael Little Boy Jr. — who is also known as Wakiyan Sna Mani, Jr. — is charged in a May 15 indictment of sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact of a child between the ages of 12 and 16. The abuse allegedly occurred Jan. 13 in Pine Ridge.

Little Boy entered not guilty pleas before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann at the federal courthouse in Rapid City with his defense attorney, Alecia Fuller, accompanying him.

Sexual abuse of a minor carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. Abusive sexual contact carries a maximum of two years in federal prison. Both charges are subject to fines upon conviction.

Wollman signed an order on Wednesday to keep Little Boy in custody on the grounds there is a serious risk he won't appear in court and he'll endanger the safety of another person or the community.

The government requested the detention order, but the defense did not argue against it. Little Boy is being held at the Pennington County Courthouse.

No further hearings were scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.