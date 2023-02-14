A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Pine Ridge man to 6.5 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter after he shot another 20-year-old man in the stomach over an argument about a gun.

Julian Hard Heart pleaded guilty in October 2022. He went to a Pine Ridge home on Nov. 28, 2021 looking for a lighter, according to a factual basis statement he signed when he pleaded guilty.

Hard Heart and a friend smoked outside and then went into the house and joined the victim, Devon Elk Boy, in a bedroom. Hard Heart then confronted Elk Boy about a gun he supposedly stole from him.

"Elk Boy denied it," the document states.

The argument continued and Hard Heart's friend saw Hard Heart pull a gun with an extended magazine out of his waistband. The friend turned away before he heard a gunshot and saw Elk Boy take a couple of steps. He then fell to the ground, asking for help and saying he couldn't feel his legs.

Hard Heart ran away according to the witness.

When the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety arrived at the home, there were several people passed out drunk, but Elk Boy was alive and conscious, still saying he couldn't feel he legs. He died the next day at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, leaving behind his parents and sister, according to his obituary.

Hard Heart was arrested two days later in a car with his father. Police found a .40 caliber handgun and an extended magazine.

During his interview with law enforcement, Hard Heart said that he and Elk Boy were arguing about something he owed him when Elk Boy pulled a 9 mm handgun and they got into a fight that went to the ground.

Hard Heart claimed Elk Boy was on top of him as they wrestled for the gun, which went off. Hard Heart claimed he didn't intend to shoot Elk Boy, but he left the house after he saw Elk Boy stand up with a stomach wound.

The medical examiner, Dr. Donald Habbe, determined during Elk Boy's autopsy that he was shot from "an intermediate range," in the stomach. The medical examiner pulled a 9 mm bullet from Elk Boy's spine. The factual basis statement notes a 9 mm bullet can be shot from a .40 caliber handgun.

Elk Boy was originally charged with second-degree murder in January 2022, but the plea deal reduced his charges to voluntary manslaughter.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken also ordered that Hard Heart serve three years of supervised release once he finishes his sentence, as well as a pay a routine and mandatory $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.