Pine Ridge man sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse

A Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office in South Dakota.

Robert Dowty, 59, was sentenced Aug. 26 to life in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Dowty was indicted by a grand jury in October 2018 and found guilty following a jury trial in Rapid City on Aug. 2, 2019.

"The conviction stems from Dowty forcibly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16 years between June and September of 2018 at Pine Ridge," the release states. "Additional victims testified at trial regarding past sexual abuse by Dowty."

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

