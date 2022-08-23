Pine Ridge, Rosebud reservations receive $70M broadband grant

The Rosebud Indian Reservation and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will have their own broadband services after being awarded an almost $70 million federal grant that officials predict will connect 3,300 homes, the tribes announced Tuesday.

The tribes held a joint news conference outside of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's headquarters in Pine Ridge to make the announcement.

"It's about the future. It's about making sure that our kids have adequate internet," OST President Kevin Killer said. "How strong your internet is — is related to how strong your economy is going to be, essentially."

The money will come from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program — a nearly $3 billion program directed to tribal governments to be used for broadband deployment on tribal lands.

The funding can also be used for telehealth, distance learning, broadband affordability and digital inclusion. The program uses nearly $1 billion from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and $2 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The NTIA has now made 60 awards totaling more than $457 million in funding through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, according to a NTIA press release.

The $70 million for Pine Ridge and Rosebud will connect 3,300 households between the two reservations, according to NTIA Special Representative Andy Berke. The Pine Ridge Reservation spans 1.7 million acres, and the Rosebud Reservation spans 888,895.92 acres.

The United States Census Bureau estimates there are 19,830 people living on the Pine Ridge Reservation and 11,565 living on Rosebud Reservation land and Rosebud Sioux Tribe off-reservation trust land.

RST President Scott Herman said there are 20 communities on the Rosebud Reservation, and the current internet providers can't reach everybody. He said a lot of families and children lacked access to internet during the pandemic and virtual learning, causing some students to stay behind a grade in school.

"This is going to be something good for Rosebud," Herman said. "We're going to develop the infrastructure. We're going to provide internet services to the people that need it, especially the kids that need it at home."

Killer said having control over utilities is an important part of tribal sovereignty.

"We as a tribe, we're taking our steps to reassert our sovereignty, reassert our jurisdiction," Killer said.

Killer noted that broadband is "an upgrade" of old ways to communicate. He said elders by Wakpamni Lake on Pine Ridge told him stories on Tuesday about how they would communicate using mirrors to send flashes of light back and forth.

"Broadband is all light transmission as a way to communicate, so it's kind of an upgrade of that," Killer said.

Killer said people living on the reservation won't have to use the service, but they will have the option and a $75 monthly voucher to help make internet payments more affordable. Killer said the grant will build infrastructure to make internet available in areas private providers don't prioritize.

"Places like Wakpamni Lake, Potato Creek, Eagle Nest — those are hard-to-reach places, but those are priorities for us because we're from here. This is our community. This is what we care about," he said.

As far as the timeline of the project, it's not nailed down completely but it will be "sooner rather than later," Killer said.

Herman said the Rosebud Sioux Tribe is also in the initial phases.

"We just want to move as fast as we can and provide those services as soon as possible," Herman said.

Berke said providing internet access to every American is one of President Joe Biden's goals, which means the projects on the Rosebud and Pine Ridge reservations are part of that process.

Killer said the former President Donald Trump's administration also made broadband a priority, but the Biden administration has been dedicating more resources to that effort.

"It's been an ongoing conversation, but to have this kind of commitment from President Biden, it shows that he believes in us," Killer said.