Pioneering heritage lives on in Piedmont

In the years following the Homestead Act of 1862, Americans moved westward and Dakota Territory came alive as new homesteads covered the prairie. These early settlers chased down dreams of a new life and new home, bringing with them an indomitable spirit of courage.

On the edge of South Dakota’s Black Hills, the Piedmont Valley Foothills became home to many new homesteaders who not only cultivated the land, but a vibrant community as well. While more than a century has passed since the pioneering days, there are certain things that time cannot change.

The story of one pioneering family opens a window to local history and reminds us that the values nurtured so many years ago still live on.

In 1917, nearing the end of World War I, the Albert and Anna Opstedahl family moved to South Dakota from Iowa. Along with many homesteaders in the early 1900s, their families were immigrants and had moved to South Dakota with dreams of building a new life. Third generation from Norway or the “Old Country,” the Opstedahls carried with them not only a rich history and deep love for the land, but dreams full of hope.