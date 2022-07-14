Pioneers come back to knock off Sasquatch

The Western Nebraska Pioneers overcame a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Spearfish Sasquatch 7-4 on Thursday evening at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, Nebraska.

The Pioneers struck first with a run on a Declan Wiesner single, that scored Alex Zerfass, to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Sasquatch bounced back with four runs on two hits, a walk, a hit by pitch and an error to take a 4-1 advantage.

Gage Kracht initiated the scoring when he reached on an error and Harrison Clark and Bailey Bordas scored on the play to give Spearfish a 2-1 lead. On the following at bat Bryson Hoier scored when Kracht stole second and Kracht scored on a one-run single by Nicky Winterstein to give the Sasquatch a 4-1 lead.

The Pioneers got a run back in the bottom of the second when Tyler Mead scored on a wild pitch to cut his team's deficit to 4-2.

Western Nebraska seized control of the game in the bottom of the fourth with four runs on five hits to take a 6-4 lead. Mead started the scoring with a two-run homer that scored P.K. Walsh to tie the game at 4-4.

Eric Smelko gave the Pioneers the lead with a single that scored Antonio Nanez to give his team a 5-4 advantage. Alex Zerfass extended the lead with a one-run single that scored Jace Jeremiah to make it 6-4 after four innings.

The Pioneers plated another run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 7-4. Isaac Lopez extended the lead with a one-run single that scored Jeremiah with two outs.

Adrian Short earned the win, he pitched 5-2/3 innings and allowed four runs (none earned) on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Paul Panduron earned the save in one shutout inning of relief, he allowed no runs with one walk and no strikeouts.

David Dielman suffered the loss in 2-2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Harrison Clark led the way at the plate for Spearfish, he went 1 for 2 with one run and two walks.

Mead led the way for Western Nebraska, he finished 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs on his game-tying home run.

The Sasquatch returns to action at 6:35 p.m. Friday against the Pioneers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, Nebraska.