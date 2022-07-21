Piper Cordes, Denton Good win events at National High School Rodeo Finals

A couple of winning efforts highlighted South Dakotan performances on Thursday at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming.

Piper Cordes of Wall sped through the cloverleaf in 17.24 seconds to post the quickest time in the morning barrel racing event. Cordes currently sits fifth in the average (34.97 seconds on two runs) through seven performances.

Denton Good, a Long Valley bulldogger, caught and tipped his steer in 4.92 seconds to top the morning steer wrestling field. Good is also fifth in average (11.49 seconds on two head) with three performances remaining.

In other South Dakota action, Malcom Heathershaw (Quinn) had the second best saddle bronc ride (67 points) on Thursday morning.

South Dakota girls also recorded fourth-place efforts in goat tying run. Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) earned an 8.51-second run on Wednesday evening, and Maci Maher (McLaughlin) wrapping three legs in 8.44 seconds on Thursday morning.

Grubb currently sits second in the average and Maher is fifth with three rounds of runs remaining before the top 20 competitors earn a spot in Saturday’s championship short-go.