Plambeck follows in family racing tradition

Trevor’s progression to the fat tired, all motored racer of today began humbly in go-karts.

“For about 4, 4 and a half years I raced wherever I could," he said. The winning started in those early years, too. “As I got older, I had to go faster.”

He joined the Mini Sprint brigade that raced weekly at Black Hills Speedway when in its 3/8 mile configuration.

“Not one of my better ventures,” he says with a sigh. “But still a stepping stone.”

When the track introduced a new class of open wheel competition without wings, he was one of the first to give it a go.

“It was a lot of fun; I learned a lot about where to find your line in that first go," he said.

He proved a fastidious student, taking home the championship at the end of the 2016 season, his third full year in the non-wing ranks.

“Definitely the highlight of my career — it’s like we couldn’t do wrong that year," he said.

Instead of capitalizing on that success, he took a year off. “It was time well spent, getting the hauler back into shape, and kind of catch our breath.”