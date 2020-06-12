Plambeck follows in family racing tradition

From the asphalt pounding millionaires cruising for Sunday afternoon glories, to the dirt in their eyes weekend warriors, auto racing is as much a tradition as it is fast cars and victory lane two-steps.
And if by chance your entire family has been engulfed in one way or another, there is a high probability you will one day have your own racing endeavor. Just ask 21 year-old sprint car veteran Trevor Plambeck.
Tradition, meet inevitability.
“My earliest memories are sitting along the back stretch watching racing,” Plambeck stated. “Before I could walk, I was here.”
His grandfather likely started the chain, owning cars for the likes of Jim Stulken in late models and later Jerry Mills in sprints. You’ll likely find Larry Nelson cheering on his grandson at every race. His father worked on many race cars over the years, adding more fuel to the fire.
In the racing heraldry, sprint cars are the definition of a vehicle existing for just one purpose: go fast, turn left, and then go faster.
It wasn’t so much the velocity of the winged creations that caught the youngster’s attention.
“I liked all the different classes that raced. I was a fan of anything racing," he said. "But when the sprint cars hit the track, I was parked in my lawn chair and never let my eyes off those cars.”
Trevor’s progression to the fat tired, all motored racer of today began humbly in go-karts.
“For about 4, 4 and a half years I raced wherever I could," he said. The winning started in those early years, too. “As I got older, I had to go faster.”
He joined the Mini Sprint brigade that raced weekly at Black Hills Speedway when in its 3/8 mile configuration.
“Not one of my better ventures,” he says with a sigh. “But still a stepping stone.”
When the track introduced a new class of open wheel competition without wings, he was one of the first to give it a go.
“It was a lot of fun; I learned a lot about where to find your line in that first go," he said.
He proved a fastidious student, taking home the championship at the end of the 2016 season, his third full year in the non-wing ranks.
“Definitely the highlight of my career — it’s like we couldn’t do wrong that year," he said.
Instead of capitalizing on that success, he took a year off. “It was time well spent, getting the hauler back into shape, and kind of catch our breath.”
Donning wings, the team headed back to active status in 2018. Opportunities to race are not as steady as the fender-based racing machines these days, especially when you throw in a pandemic as such we are experiencing this year.
“This year’s plan was to race the ASCS Frontier circuit,” Plambeck said. “Here we are in the middle of June and it’s the first event of the season. Nothing you can do about it, just frustrating.”
Plambeck’s choice of number comes from his nearly lifelong friendship with fellow racer Chris Flack.
“He’s a bit older than me, but he kind of took me under his wing, even finding the right kart to get started in," he said.
Flack’s presence continued even after the racing season ended.
“When we raced in PS2 sprints it was all out war. He pushed me to go faster, harder. Make better decisions," Plamback said.
The friendship is still in place, though Flack now resides in NASCAR territory where he helps build motors for Rousch-Yates Racing.
For Plamback, his future is set on his own yard service business, which includes snow removal as well, and racing when he has the time.
“I once wanted to run with the Outlaws (World of Outlaws), but that takes money. Big piles of money. I kind of like racing when it’s on my terms," he said.
Friday night’s sprint car show produced a 19 car field, of which 17 began the feature. Casper, Wyoming's, Shad Peterson ruled the first three quarters of the event, ceding the point while in lapped traffic to Ryan Bickett of Ramona.
It was Bickett’s first visit to the BHS victory circles, Peterson stayed tight for second.
A mere three- of the eight-car IMCA Hobby Stock starters made it to the checkers. John Garrigan’s perfect victory lane attendance for the year began to quiver when a plume of smoke began to pour from the under carriage early in the race.
Tracy Konst grabbed the point before his car skidded into the outer turn concrete wall, crushing the right front suspension into a DNF. Tim Remington became Garrigan’s next challenger, sweeping by the slowing car of Garrigan to take his first feature win.
A faulty solenoid sidelined Wissota Street Stocker Troy Murner from starting his heat race, forcing a 12th place start for the main event. Murner’s mission showed early, working into the top five within the first few laps.
Steadily he worked his way to race long leader Arlen Ferguson’s rear bumper. After chasing the leader for a brief while, Murner charged around Ferguson to secure his first win of the year.
