The man emergency crews pulled from Memorial Pond early Tuesday morning has died, according to authorities.
Authorities are not identifying him until family can be notified.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Pennington County 911 received multiple reports of an individual drowning in Memorial Pond.
The Rapid City Police Department, firefighters from Rapid City Fire Department Stations 1, 3, and 4 and members of the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team were dispatched and responded to the report.
Witnesses on scene said a man went into the water for a swim, went under and did not resurface. Based on witness statements, the individual was estimated to have been 30 to 40 feet from shore.
The victim was not visible to firefighters from shore. Rescue divers from the RC/PC Water Rescue Team – some of whom were on-duty at Stations 3 and 4 – searched the area where the victim was last seen.
Two rescue divers entered what authorities described as the "murky" water of Memorial Pond and quickly found the man, who was pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing.
Following standard cold-water drowning protocol, the victim was taken to an awaiting ambulance where resuscitation efforts were initiated. He was transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No foul play is suspected. The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the incident.
An update to this release is anticipated later in the day today.