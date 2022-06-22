Police and firefighters face off in truck pull, 2022 Guns N' Hoses Blood Drive

The 17th annual Guns N’ Hoses Blood Drive kicked off on Tuesday morning at Uptown Rapid, with a friendly truck pull competition pitting the Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department against each other.

Two five-man teams of firefighters and police officers put their strength to the test by each pulling a 22-ton fire engine across about 50 yards in the mall's parking lot. The engines each carried 750 gallons of water.

The police team consisted of Tony Meirose, Chad Sayles, Vic Gust, Kyle Elder and Garrette Mastin. Daniel Sandvig, Kyle Steen, Austin Goddard, Bryce Cartee and Nick Jasnoch represented the RCFD.

After both teams had some difficulty getting the engines to start rolling, the firefighters pulled past the police team, crossing the finish line with room to spare.

Sandvig, with the RCFD, said he had no doubt the firefighters would win the competition.

“This year we purposely picked a really good team, got some guys with some big calves and big hammies (hamstrings). Made sure we had some guys low to the ground that’d be able to pull some good weight,” Sandvig said.

Two notable guests at the truck pull were Nugget, mascot of the Rapid City Rush, and Dexter, the Rapid City Fire Chief's dog. Both dog and mascot made their rounds greeting people at the event. While Dexter was wary of Nugget at the first — he barked at the unfamiliar donkey — the two eventually became friends and posed for a photo together for Dexter's Instagram, which chronicles Dexter's life with the department.

As for the Guns N’ Hoses Blood Drive itself, the two departments go against each other in the annual goodhearted competition to promote blood donations. The departments teamed up with Vitalant, which facilitates the collection of the blood. When donors sign up, they can choose to have their donation count towards the police or the fire department.

This year is a tiebreaker. The current score is 8-8. The RCFD won the last competition by 48 donors. All-in-all, donors gave a total of 593 units last year.

Tori Robbins, communications manager with Vitalant, said Guns N’ Hoses is a way to promote blood donation going into the summer months, since they see fewer donations during the warmer season.

“The reason that the blood supply drops during the summer is, first of all, there are no college and high school blood drives being run. That's a huge source of blood for us throughout the year,” Robbins said. “And also just that summer travel, summer scheduling. When people aren’t on their regular routine, they may be out and about and forgetting to add regular blood donation to their schedule.”

Robbins said there is currently a critical blood shortage nationally, meaning there is less than a two-day supply of each blood type available. Robbins stressed the need to donate blood to save lives.

The average blood donation is about one pint, and the average blood transfusion is three units, Robbins said. Traumatic transfusions average at six units or more. Those numbers show it takes multiple donations per transfusion, the majority of which are not during traumatic events.

“The majority of blood usage is a planned event, so people who have a blood disease who regularly go and get blood transfusions to live. So just like somebody may take a high blood pressure medication every day, there really truly are a lot of people who are regularly using units of blood as their medication to live, so that's why it's so important,” she said.

While both the RCPD and RCFD hope to win this year’s competition, the main goal is to bring in as many units of blood as possible.

“It's all friendly competition,” said Tessa Jaeger, spokesperson for the RCFD.

“It’s so important that we come together with our counterparts at the fire department to encourage the community to come out and help the local blood supply,” said Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD.

Vitalant is set up in the mall near the Trader’s Market from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Donors receive snacks, drinks and a T-shirt after giving blood.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

