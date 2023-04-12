The Rapid City Police Department arrested an 18-year-old April 7 for a shooting outside a Lacrosse Street strip mall last month.

Cetan Long Soldier, of Rapid City, is accused of shooting a man in the leg on March 19.

According to the RCPD, a witness said a man — who police later identified as Long Soldier — and two other people approached the victim. One of them allegedly started to assault him before shooting him in the leg.

When police arrived, the victim was inside one of the businesses and taken to the hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, police released a photo of an unidentified man carrying a gun and leaving the scene. His description was a Native American male in his 20s, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Long Soldier is charged with carrying a firearm while committing a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery.

He has a pending misdemeanor case from a few weeks before the shooting for possessing a loaded gun while intoxicated and obstruction. He also has a pending case from February for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and impersonation to deceive law enforcement.

If convicted of the charges related to the Lacrosse Street shooting, Long Soldier could face 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the firearm felony, 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the aggravated assault, and 10 years and a $20,000 fine for the robbery.

He made his initial appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus, who set his bond at $10,000 cash only.

Long Soldier is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on April 25 for a preliminary hearing where the state will prevent evidence to support formal charges against him. He is currently held at the Pennington County Jail on a criminal complaint.

If a grand jury hears evidence before that date and charges Long Soldier with an indictment, the court will cancel the preliminary hearing.