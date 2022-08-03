Police arrest west Rapid City burglary suspect

Rapid City police arrested one of the suspects Monday in a string of burglaries from July 15-19 in several west Rapid City neighborhoods.

Police arrested Edgar Bear Runner III, 20, of Rapid City, Monday evening while executing a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Castle Height Drive. He is charged with first-degree burglary. The RCPD said in a press release Wednesday additional charges are pending.

Bear Runner’s initial appearance in court is set for 10 a.m. Thursday. He is being held at the Pennington County Jail, where he was booked at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Bear Runner's cash-only bond has been set at $100,000.

Within the four-day string of July burglaries, the toll reached 12 vehicles burglarized, three vehicles stolen, an open garage burglarized and one incident of trespassing on Sunburst Drive, RCPD Lt. Christian Sigel confirmed on Wednesday.

There were no signs of forced entry in any of the cases, and the three stolen vehicles were unlocked with the keys in them, Medina said. They have all since been recovered.

"People need to secure their belongings," Medina said.

Video footage from the home on Sunburst Drive showed at least two suspects, both armed with pistols. Police sent out a freeze frame from the video showing a man they later identified as Bear Runner who they found out was residing at a home on Castle Heights Drive in Rapid City where they arrested him.

While executing the search warrant, officers said they found a number of stolen items in the home, including two stolen firearms. Sigel said those firearms are not the same two that were stolen from vehicles during the July burglaries, but they were both stolen from Rapid City at another time.

The RCPD is still looking for one to three other unidentified suspects who might have been involved in the burglaries, Sigel confirmed.

Details of what or who led police to Bear Runner will remain vague at this time because police “typically try to protect those who give us information,” said Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the RCPD. As for Bear Runner, Sigel said he has been tight-lipped with police and asked for a lawyer.

Sigel said police are familiar with Bear Runner, although a search of Bear Runner's name in South Dakota court records show only two class two misdemeanors from 2017 — one for speeding and one for driving without a license.

Sigel did not elaborate on how police know Bear Runner when asked by the Journal.

Police are also investigating other vehicle burglaries that may be connected to the July incidents. Sigel said three primary detectives are on the case and “half of our (investigative) division is working on this including our evidence section.”

“We’re still very early, still sorting through everything. Our detectives are working their butts off right now just trying to piece it all together and create timelines,” Sigel said.

The RCPD sent DNA collected from the scenes to the state crime lab in Pierre for testing. Sigel said results could take months, depending on the backlog. The RCPD lab can test fingerprints, but the timeline on gleaning results is also dependent on backlog.

Anyone with information pertinent to the July burglaries can contact Detective Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

Sigel said if people believe they are victims of a crime should contact dispatch at 605-394-4131 or file a report online.

"If they feel like they're a victim of a crime, they should contact us," he said.