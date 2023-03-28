The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Lloyd Bald Eagle, a 61-year-old Eagle Butte man who has been missing since Nov. 1, 2022 and was last seen in Rapid City.

According to the RCPD, Bald Eagle may have an injury to one of his legs that requires medical attention. He is described as Native American, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

He has not been in contact with family, which is out of character for him.

Anyone with information about Bald Eagle can contact the RCPD at 605-394-4131.