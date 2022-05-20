 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police asking for help in finding 70-year-old woman

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last known to be in the area of Hot Springs/Custer, according to RCPD social media.

Police said 70-year-old Minnesota resident Jean Rosch left home, apparently planning to travel to the Southern Hills on May 8 or 9. She had contact with law enforcement in both Hot Springs and Custer on May 16. Family has not heard from her since. Jean is known to suffer from multiple health issues.

The post states Rosch is believed to be driving a blue 2003 Buick LeSabre with Minnesota license plate GYV 995 and damage to the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

