The Rapid City Police Department confirmed there was a shooting midday Tuesday on the 100 block of East Signal Drive in Rapid City.

Details regarding the shooting have not been released, but RCPD plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to provide more details about the incident, according to RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina.

The location is the same place where a 6-year-old was shot and wounded on Friday. After the shooting, police released a photo of the man suspected of the shooting, later identifying him as Lyle Blue Legs III.

Police have not indicated whether the Friday shooting is related to the shooting on Tuesday.