 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police continue to search for missing woman
alert top story

Police continue to search for missing woman

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Susan Fast Eagle

The Rapid City Police Department continues to search for 30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle. The photo on the left was captured on May 3 and the photo on the right shows her ‘hatchet man’ tattoo.

 Provided

The Rapid City Police Department continues to search for 30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle and is still seeking the public’s help to do so.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was reported missing on May 13 and was last seen by law enforcement during a contact on May 3. She is described as a Native American female standing 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart announces new low-price insulin for diabetics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 26
Local

Your Two Cents for June 26

Calling the police to report illegal fireworks is about as effective as using a screen door on a submarine to keep the water out.

Your Two Cents for June 25
Local

Your Two Cents for June 25

It is an honor for Mayor Allender to be invited to the White House to share some of the many things which we do right in our community. Kudos …

Your Two Cents for June 24
Local

Your Two Cents for June 24

Those blaming "Biden and the Democrats" for the Juneteenth federal holiday need to realize that the Senate passed it unanimously and the House…

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart announces new low-price insulin for diabetics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News