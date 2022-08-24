Police identify men killed in Saturday shooting

The Rapid City Police Department released the names of the two men killed in a possible gang-related shooting on Saturday morning as 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City.

Milk and Standing Bear were found dead at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive in north Rapid City after police responded to a call around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

Two people have been arrested following the deaths and two are still wanted. The Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services arrested 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls and 40-year-old Benita Cisneros of Rapid City Tuesday night.

Police are still looking for 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis, both of Rapid City. Originally, Quick Bear, Janis and Yellow Bird were the only three suspects wanted in the case until the RCPD announced following Cisneros' arrest that she was identified as the driver of a Ford Taurus X leaving the scene of the crime.

RCPD Capt. James Johns said they suspect the deaths were gang-related in some way. He declined Wednesday to elaborate on what gangs could be involved.

"It's very loose. Rapid City has had a history of having gang involvement. I think when you look at our gangs, they're not as organized. They don't have the hierarchy you see traditional gangs have," Johns said.

Johns said "who was involved, where it occurred and some of the behaviors that we see these people taking," point to gang involvement.

"Social media is what it is, and I'll be honest with you, we use social media to our advantage as well," he said. "And you can see these activities and the stuff that they're posting and things like that. It's clear that there is a gang affiliation to all of this."

Both Standing Bear and Milk's social media mention TBZ, seemingly referencing The Boyz, which police told the Journal in 2021 are one of three gangs in Rapid City. The other two are the North Side Gangster Disciples and the North Side Family.

Standing Bear posted a photo on July 1 of a group of young men making hand signals and wearing blue. Two men sported blue bandanna's and two sported black bandannas.

In a photo released by law enforcement, Yellow Bird is wearing a blue sweatshirt and had a white bandanna in his pocket. He is also making a hand signal that appears to match hand signals in Standing Bear and Milk's social media.