Police identify suspect in homicide

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 22-year-old Jamys Flying Horse. He is currently being sought in connection with the September 6 homicide at a residence in the 3800 block of Hemlock Street.

The incident was the ninth homicide of 2020 and the seventh since August 3. The shooting that took place inside a Hemlock Street residence and injured one person and left another dead.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder. Preliminary evidence indicates a potential drug connection in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information about Flying Horse's whereabouts should contact police immediately at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

