 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify suspect in homicide
alert top story

Police identify suspect in homicide

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
22-year-old Jamys Flying Horse

22-year-old Jamys Flying Horse

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 22-year-old Jamys Flying Horse. He is currently being sought in connection with the September 6 homicide at a residence in the 3800 block of Hemlock Street.

The incident was the ninth homicide of 2020 and the seventh since August 3. The shooting that took place inside a Hemlock Street residence and injured one person and left another dead.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder. Preliminary evidence indicates a potential drug connection in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information about Flying Horse's whereabouts should contact police immediately at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Labor Day crowds drive fears of new Covid-19 spikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News