Police investigate 9th Rapid City homicide of 2020

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the ninth homicide of 2020 and the seventh since August 3.
There were only six homicides in Rapid City in 2019. From 2012 to 2019, the numbers ranged from two to nine per year. This year is now tied with 2015 when nine homicides were reported.
Police are currently working to locate the suspect responsible for a shooting that took place inside a Hemlock Street residence which injured one person and left another dead.
At around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 3800 block Hemlock Street for a report of a shooting that had just taken place. On arrival, police located a male lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police performed emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived.
The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder.
At around the same time as the call on Hemlock Street, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street for a report of an injured male in the reporting party’s driveway. Police arrived and located the injured male who had also received a gunshot wound. Police administered emergency first aid, and a medical unit arrived to transport the male to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
At this point in the investigation, it appears this shooting happened as a result of a dispute during a party at the Hemlock Street residence.
Preliminary evidence has given reason to explore a potential drug connection in relation to this incident.
This residence was the location of another shooting that critically injured a juvenile in the evening hours of July 30.
Police are actively working to locate the suspect involved in this case. It’s believed the shooting suspect knew the shooting victims. While there is no ongoing threat to public safety, police are working to locate certain persons present during the shooting wanted for questioning about the incident.
They include:
• 38-year-old Cory Tobacco of Rapid City
• 48-year-old Lonnie Richards of Rapid City
• 18-year-old Nettie Richards of Rapid City
Anyone with any information about this incident or the individuals police are trying to locate should contact Det. Evan Harris at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
