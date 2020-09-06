Police investigate 9th Rapid City homicide of 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the ninth homicide of 2020 and the seventh since August 3.

There were only six homicides in Rapid City in 2019. From 2012 to 2019, the numbers ranged from two to nine per year. This year is now tied with 2015 when nine homicides were reported.

Police are currently working to locate the suspect responsible for a shooting that took place inside a Hemlock Street residence which injured one person and left another dead.

At around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 3800 block Hemlock Street for a report of a shooting that had just taken place. On arrival, police located a male lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police performed emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived.

The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder.