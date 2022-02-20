 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate deadly shooting in downtown Rapid City

  • Updated
One man is dead after a shooting at a bar in downtown Rapid City at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police Lieutenant Kevin Masur said officers were called to Teddy's Sports Bar at 826 Main St. where a shooting had happened inside the club.

"When they arrived, officers found themselves in a very chaotic situation," Lt. Masur said. He said they found a young man who had been shot.

The Rapid City Fire Department transported the victim to Monument Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Right now we are working through interviewing many different people who witnessed the event," Lt. Masur said. "If you witnessed the event and saw what took place, please call 394-4131 so we can get the information you have to share."

There was only one person injured in the shooting. No one has been arrested as police investigate leads that have emerged.

