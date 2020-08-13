You have permission to edit this article.
Police investigating death of 63-year-old Rapid City man as a homicide
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving preliminary autopsy results.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of E. Denver Street for a report of an unconscious male.

On arrival, officer found the body of a man, later identified as 63-year-old Joseph Bradford of Rapid City, inside the residence. Evidence was collected and an autopsy was scheduled to determine cause of death.

Following an autopsy on Thursday, police learned that significant trauma existed and that his death was not self-inflicted. As a result, police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

The investigation is being done by the police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about Bradford’s death should contact police at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

