Police investigating motorcyclist shooting at vehicle

Public Safety Building

The Public Safety Building in downtown Rapid City is home to the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

Rapid City police are investigating a Tuesday night incident where a motorcyclist reportedly fired a handgun at another vehicle.

According to the RCPD, officers responded to the call at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Street. Police said they spoke to several witnesses and determined  the shooting followed an altercation between a motorist and a motorcyclist. At one point during the incident, the motorcyclist began firing a handgun at the motor vehicle before fleeing the scene.

At this time, police have received no reports of injuries as a result of the gunfire, and the shooting incident remains under active investigation by the RCPD.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

