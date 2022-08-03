Police investigating motorcyclist shooting at vehicle

Rapid City police are investigating a Tuesday night incident where a motorcyclist reportedly fired a handgun at another vehicle.
According to the RCPD, officers responded to the call at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Street. Police said they spoke to several witnesses and determined the shooting followed an altercation between a motorist and a motorcyclist. At one point during the incident, the motorcyclist began firing a handgun at the motor vehicle before fleeing the scene.
At this time, police have received no reports of injuries as a result of the gunfire, and the shooting incident remains under active investigation by the RCPD.
