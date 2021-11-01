Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found southwest of Rapid CIty

Law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found early Monday morning near the intersection of Highway 16 and Wilderness Canyon Road, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
"A passerby reported what appeared to be a body lying in the ditch near the Copper Oaks sign. The call was received at 7:14 a.m. this morning," the release states.
An autopsy is planned and the case is being investigated by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Rapid City Police Department.