With the help of a police department K9 named Max, a suspect surrendered Saturday night after barricading himself in a basement in Rapid City.

The police department received a 911 call Saturday evening about a man with a knife attempting to assault several people.

When officers arrived, several people had left the Rapid City residence, but the suspect refused to leave the basement.

According to the RCPD, he threatened to shoot officers if they tried to arrest him. After an extended, unsuccessful period of communication, the department decided to bring in Max. Max is a Belgian Malinois who joined the RCPD from Europe in 2020. He works alongside his handler officer Roan Reiman.

Officers told the man they had a dog and to surrender. While they did so, Max stayed quiet.

According to the RCPD, when the suspect saw Max, they stated something like “Oh, you actually have a dog! I give up,” because he thought they were "bluffing" because of Max's silence.

"The offender’s quick surrender saved him from meeting Max on a personal level. He was taken into custody without further incident," according to the department's K9 unit.