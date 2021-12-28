Police looking for inmate who failed to return to community work center

A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status after failing to return to a community work center Monday, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Alexander Cook is a white male, age 29. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cook is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

