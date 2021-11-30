Police looking for Kyle woman in connection to fatal Monday shooting

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a Kyle woman in relation to a fatal shooting on Marquette Drive, according to a news release.
Jesse Schmockel, 22, is being sought for questioning about the Monday shooting incident that left one man dead and two others injured.
Police were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. Monday to Marquette Drive for a report of multiple individuals who had been shot. When police arrived, Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said three people had gunshot wounds. Two had non-life threatening wounds, but a man was unresponsive and declared dead by paramedics at the scene.
The names of the two victims are being withheld until their families have been notified.
If anyone has any information about Schmockel’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD, and the information to 847411.