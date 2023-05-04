Law enforcement arrested a 21-year-old man for murder after a 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue Wednesday night in Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, law enforcement responded to a report of gunshots around 9 p.m. in the Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street area. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw a male running from the area after the gunshots.

Law enforcement aired the description of the man, and found Duane Sierra in the 1400 block of Cambell Street. He was transported to the RCPD Criminal Investigations Division at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City.

In the meantime, other officers found Serena Spider lying in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue. She had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was unresponsive. According to police, she died at the hospital.

After RCPD and Pennington County Sheriff's Office detectives interviewed Sierra, he was placed under arrest for second-degree murder and booked into the Pennington County Jail just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Sierra is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Friday morning.