Police make arrest in Saturday morning shooting

Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting in downtown Rapid City.

According to social media posts by the police, "29-year-old Isaiah Murcado of Rapid City has been taken into custody for Aggravated Assualt in relation to today's early morning shooting near Main Street and 9th Street."

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Before 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street for a report of shots fired in the area. On arrival to the location, police located a man who had been shot.

The post said the man was taken to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The post said, "This appears to be the result of of an altercation between two parties who had become known to each other over the course of the evening and we do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to public safety."

With this incident occurring near closing times for most bars, dozens of bystanders were present at the time of the shooting. Police are encouraging anyone with any information about or video of the incident to call 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

