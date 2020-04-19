Police make arrest, seek help in identifying two more suspects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently investigating multiple early-morning burglaries. Sunday afternoon, one suspect has been taken into custody.

At around 3:55 a.m. on April 19, police were dispatched to 643 North Lacrosse St. for an alarm. On arrival, police observed that one of the business’s windows had been broken. Upon review of the business’s security footage, a suspect is seen breaking the window with a rock and rummaging through the interior.

At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to 406 E. North Street for a report of an alarm. On arrival, police located a window that had been shattered with a rock. On further investigation, it was determined that two suspects made entry into the business, and took multiple AR-15-style rifles before fleeing the scene.

At around 5:57 a.m., police responded to 2139 Jackson Boulevard for a report of a burglary. On arrival, police located a broken window, and cleared the building to ensure no one was still inside. The security footage shows a male suspect throwing a rock through one of the business’s windows. He entered the business and began searching a register for cash before fleeing the building on foot.