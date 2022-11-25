Police make contact with persons-of-interest in homicide, no arrests made

Rapid City Police are no longer seeking assistance in locating two men who were listed as persons-of-interest in a Nov. 20 homicide investigation.

Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Seventh Street on the evening of Nov. 20 and found a deceased man who had a gunshot wound to the torso. The Rapid City Police Department asked the public's help in locating two persons-of-interest.

According to a news release, police made contact with both Rapid City men this week — 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser on Monday and 30-year-old Dustin Way on Wednesday. The release said law enforcement officers are no longer seeking the public's assistance in locating the men.

It is unclear what landed the two men on law enforcement's radar, but neither man was arrested and police have not provided details on what, if any, information was gathered during the contacts with the men.

The Journal contacted the RCPD on Friday but did not hear back.

The news release said detectives have developed a number of new leads in the case and remain active in their efforts to hold the person responsible accountable for their actions.

"We look forward to issuing a public update on the progress of the case in the coming days, when appropriate," the release said.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.