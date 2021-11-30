 Skip to main content
Police no longer looking for woman in connection to fatal Monday shooting

The Rapid City Police Department has made contact with a Kyle woman in relation to a fatal shooting on Marquette Drive, according to a news release. 

The woman has made contact with police and is no longer being sought for questioning.

Police wanted to question her about the Monday shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.

Police were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. Monday to Marquette Drive for a report of multiple individuals who had been shot. When police arrived, Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said three people had gunshot wounds. Two had non-life threatening wounds, but a man was unresponsive and declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until their families have been notified.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD, and the information to 847411.

