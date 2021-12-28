Police offering $5,000 award for information in Rapid City murder case

The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for video or other information that leads to the arrest of who is responsible for the Oct. 19 stabbing death of 24-year-old Leon Richards of Rapid City, according to a news release.

Authorities have secured the $5,000 from the Community Reward Fund, the release states. Video can be submitted to police anonymously.

"At around 4:10 a.m. on October 19, police were dispatched to the area of 120 Surfwood Drive for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred. On arrival, police located the injured party laying on the ground. Upon contact with the injured individual, police located several stab wounds to the man," the release states. "A medical unit arrived and took over care for Richards, and he was transported from the scene to the hospital. Several hours later, police were notified that he had succumbed to his injuries."

Police have reason to believe there was a number of witnesses present at the time the stabbing occurred as well as cell phone video captured of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect responsible should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

