 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police offering $5,000 award for information in Rapid City murder case

Crime logo.jpg

The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for video or other information that leads to the arrest of who is responsible for the Oct. 19 stabbing death of 24-year-old Leon Richards of Rapid City, according to a news release.

Authorities have secured the $5,000 from the Community Reward Fund, the release states. Video can be submitted to police anonymously.

"At around 4:10 a.m. on October 19, police were dispatched to the area of 120 Surfwood Drive for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred. On arrival, police located the injured party laying on the ground. Upon contact with the injured individual, police located several stab wounds to the man," the release states. "A medical unit arrived and took over care for Richards, and he was transported from the scene to the hospital. Several hours later, police were notified that he had succumbed to his injuries."

Police have reason to believe there was a number of witnesses present at the time the stabbing occurred as well as cell phone video captured of the incident. 

People are also reading…

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect responsible should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate fatal crash

Police investigate fatal crash

Rapid City Police are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on East Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane where an SUV left the roadway an…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

When will people realize there is no such thing as a living wage or COLA for Social Security? After working for over 50 years, every time wage…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

As a special educator and a grandma to a grandson that has struggled with stuttering his entire young life, I was mortified when I read Kristi…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

A reasonable definition of the term "entitled" is anyone who doesn't realize it takes two working parents to support a family in South Dakota.…

Watch Now: Related Video

The last slave ship ever to land in America may hold DNA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News