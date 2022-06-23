Police release name of man found dead on Monday in Rapid Creek

The Rapid City Police Department released the identity of a man Thursday who was found dead in Rapid Creek on Monday afternoon.

Steven Long, 57, a homeless man in Rapid City, was found and retrieved from the creek on the same day.

The RCPD and the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious person in Rapid Creek at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday near North Maple Avenue and Omaha Street.

After RCPD and RCFD arrived at the scene, they discovered the Long was dead and called in the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team to retrieve his body.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the rescue team recovered Long around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The RCPD ordered an autopsy on Long's body and found no signs of foul play, Medina said on Thursday.

Medina said witness interviews revealed Long told a group of people he was with on Monday that he was going down to the river to cool off before his death.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.