Police release name of man found dead on Monday in Rapid Creek

The Rapid City Police Department released the identity of a man Thursday who was found dead in Rapid Creek on Monday afternoon.
Steven Long, 57, a homeless man in Rapid City, was found and retrieved from the creek on the same day.
The RCPD and the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious person in Rapid Creek at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday near North Maple Avenue and Omaha Street.
After RCPD and RCFD arrived at the scene, they discovered the Long was dead and called in the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team to retrieve his body.
RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the rescue team recovered Long around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The RCPD ordered an autopsy on Long's body and found no signs of foul play, Medina said on Thursday.
Medina said witness interviews revealed Long told a group of people he was with on Monday that he was going down to the river to cool off before his death.
