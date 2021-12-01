Police release names of two Rapid City shooting victims

The two people killed in two recent shooting incidents in Rapid City have been identified by police.

Nova Alexander, 20, of Rapid City was killed Monday in a shooting at a residence along Marquette Drive, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Jesse Schmockel, 22, of Kyle, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the case.

In the other shooting incident, Jayden Russell, 19, of Rapid City, was killed Sunday at a residence in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive, Medina confirmed. No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

