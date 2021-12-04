Police respond to murder-suicide Saturday evening

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead Saturday night, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

"At around 7:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the business adjacent to the intersection of E Saint Patrick Street and S Valley Drive for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound," the release states. "On arrival, police located two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds outside of the business."

Preliminary information gathered in the investigation thus far indicates that the incident was a murder-suicide, the release states.

There is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety at this time, according to police.

Should anyone know of someone dealing with thoughts of self-harm, help is available through a number of resources including the helpline at 1-800-273-8255.

