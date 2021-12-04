 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Police respond to murder-suicide Saturday evening

East Saint Patrick Street, South Valley Drive

The Rapid City Police Department showed a large presence at an apparent murder-suicide incident outside of a business located in the area of E. Saint Patrick Street and S. Valley Drive. 

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead Saturday night, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. 

"At around 7:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the business adjacent to the intersection of E Saint Patrick Street and S Valley Drive for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound," the release states. "On arrival, police located two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds outside of the business."

Preliminary information gathered in the investigation thus far indicates that the incident was a murder-suicide, the release states. 

There is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety at this time, according to police. 

Should anyone know of someone dealing with thoughts of self-harm, help is available through a number of resources including the helpline at 1-800-273-8255.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 21-year-old opens new downtown restaurant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News