Police respond to Sunday morning shooting

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Rapid City Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 10 Surfwood Drive for a report of a shooting. Police located one male victim who had been shot.

The male victim was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Based on the initial investigation, the shooting does not appear to be a random in nature.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and updates into the incident will be provided as available. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

