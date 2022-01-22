 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police search for teen shooting suspect

  • 0
suspect.jpg

Deaundrea Janis
Rapid City Police are currently seeking the public's help to locate 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis.
He has been identified as the suspect in last night's shooting at 100 Surfwood Drive.
Saturday evening, police were dispatched to an apartment for a report of a shooting. On arrival, police located a single male that was shot. A medical unit arrived on scene and the man was transported to the hospital. His injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.
Janis is assumed to be armed and should not be approached. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.
An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News