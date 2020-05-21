Police searching for missing Rapid City man
alert top story

Police searching for missing Rapid City man

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Rush
Medina Brendyn

Rapid City police are seeking the public’s help in order to find 41-year-old Jason Rush of Rapid City.

Rush was reported missing on May 19. Police received information that he was last seen on May 12 at his residence in the 100 block of Denver Street.

Rush is described as a white male standing 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with green eyes and dark brown hair. What he was wearing at the time is unknown.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Detective Barry Young at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News