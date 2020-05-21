Police searching for missing Rapid City man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rapid City police are seeking the public’s help in order to find 41-year-old Jason Rush of Rapid City.

Rush was reported missing on May 19. Police received information that he was last seen on May 12 at his residence in the 100 block of Denver Street.

Rush is described as a white male standing 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with green eyes and dark brown hair. What he was wearing at the time is unknown.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Detective Barry Young at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411

