The Rapid City Police Department is currently working to locate 17-year-old Sancha St. John.

She was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the Lindbergh Avenue/Doolittle Street area. She is 5’1”, 100 lbs, wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey pants, and blue Air Jordan shoes.

This is not being treated as a kidnapping case, however, police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact police at 394-4131.

