Police seek answers, suspects following 3 weekend homicides

Three people were shot and killed this weekend in two separate incidents, leaving the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office seeking multiple suspects and trying to find answers for a rash of recent gun violence.

Two men were shot and killed Saturday morning in a north Rapid City apartment. In a separate incident Sunday morning, one man was fatally shot in a mobile home in a rural area, just north of Rapid City.

Late Saturday night, there was a report of gun fire near the Central States Fairgrounds. The PCSO said no one was injured and any suspects are still unaccounted for.

The RCPD has not identified the two victims in Saturday morning's shooting and the PCSO has not identified the man killed Sunday night. However, law enforcement named three persons of interest in the Saturday shooting and have one unidentified suspect who has been questioned in Sunday's incident.

Police are searching for Chase Quick Bear, 20, of Rapid City, Robert Yellow Bird, 17, of Sioux Falls, and Rochelle Janis, 15, of Rapid City, in relation to Saturday's double homicide at the Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive.

RCPD said they received a tip Sunday morning that at least one of the suspects in Saturday's shooting was at a residence on Wood Avenue. A search warrant was obtained and the Pennington County-Rapid City Special Response Team responded.

The suspect was not at the residence, but seven people were arrested on unrelated charges.

“We believe they were there and left prior to our arrival, and we have gained some valuable information in the ongoing investigation into the shooting,” said Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the RCPD.

Medina said numerous people eventually came out of the house, but the SRT accessed the home about 1 p.m. when one person was still inside hiding inside a wall before the dog found them “and aided in their apprehension.”

“This is standard protocol as a less-lethal safety measure for law enforcement and for anyone who may be positioned in an ambush position inside the residence. Multiple warnings about the dog were given loudly throughout the residence as this was happening,” Medina wrote in an email. “The individual was cleared medically on scene before being transported to the jail.”

The seven people who were arrested had outstanding warrants.

Tia Whiteface, 32, had a warrant for failure to appear for a substitution of license plates charge. Sody Pulliam, 36, had a warrant for failure to appear for a trespassing charge. Kenny Oneskunk, 35, had a warrant for violating probation and grand theft.

Samuel Moran, 40, was arrested for impersonation to deceive law enforcement on Sunday as well as for warrants for failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance and impersonation to deceive law enforcement charges. Brandon McBride, 49, had a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of a DUI sentence and failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Rueben Martin, 37, had a warrant for failure to appear on accessory to a crime charge and a possession of a controlled substance charge. Lee Garneaux, 25, had a warrant for violating bond on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Yellow Bird, the 17-year-old suspect in the Saturday morning homicides, is also wanted for questioning after an early morning shooting on Aug. 17.

Officers were dispatched to an area near Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue where they located a juvenile male on the ground with a gunshot wound. A medical unit arrived on scene and transported the male to the hospital for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Later that day, police identified Yellow Bird as a person of interest.

Yellow Bird is an active runaway and also has an active no-bond warrant out of Minnehaha County. Additionally, police are seeking the public's help to locate a beige-colored Ford Taurus X that was seen leaving the scene of Saturday's shooting.

The Saturday deaths were within 10 days of police finding Cory Old Horse, 32, of Interior, dead and another man injured across the street at Knollwood Townhouses on Aug. 10.

While the RCPD responded to that call, officers heard gunshots across the street at Knollwood Heights Apartments, where a bullet grazed a man.

At this time, Medina said the RCPD does not believe the Aug. 10 shootings are related to each other or the Saturday deaths. No arrests have been made for the Aug. 10 death, and the RCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

"There are still some questions we are working to get answered regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting which will determine if there are any arrests and charges,” Medina said.

Anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of Quick Bear, Yellow Bird and Janis should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. They are believed to be armed and should not be approached. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

Police are urging anyone with information on the Aug. 10 homicide to also contact law enforcement.