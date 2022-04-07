 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police seek help to locate Rapid City woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquila Mae Herman.jpg

Aquila Mae Herman

 Provided

Rapid City police are currently seeking the public's help to locate 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City.

She was reported missing to police on April 3. According to information garnered in the investigation, Herman was last seen in the 1300 block of E. Catron Boulevard on March 15.

She is described as a Native American female standing 5'5" tall, 160 lbs., with dark colored hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact Det. Mackenzie Armstrong at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 1

Your Two Cents for April 1

Rapid City and the Black Hills are an incredible place to live but living here depends entirely on having access to adequate safe water. Prote…

Your Two Cents for April 2

Your Two Cents for April 2

I feel sick every time I read how Mr. Boever received multiple traumatic injuries in his death from AG Ravensborg and it never occurred to him…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at WH with Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News