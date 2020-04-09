Police seek public’s help to locate missing juvenile
Police seek public’s help to locate missing juvenile

  Updated
Rapid City, S.D. – Rapid City police are currently seeking the public’s assistance in order to locate a missing 12-year-old.

Jennifer Warbonnett was reported as a runaway in the evening hours of April 8. She was last seen at her residence in the 300 block of Watertown Street.

In the time since her reported disappearance, police have been actively pursuing leads in order to locate the girl.

She is described as a Native American female, 5’3”, 90 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information on Warbonnett’s whereabouts should contact police at 394-4131.

