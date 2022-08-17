Police seek shooting suspect

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a teenager who is a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Wednesday in Rapid City.

At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue for a report of several gunshots heard in the area reported by multiple parties. On arrival, police located a juvenile male on the ground with an obvious gunshot wound.

A medical unit arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital for the treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

After working the case throughout the morning and afternoon, police have identified 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux Falls as a person of interest in the investigation. Yellowbird is an active runaway and also has an active no-bond warrant out of Minnehaha County. He should be considered armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with any information about Yellowbird’s whereabouts, or about this morning’s shooting incident, should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.