Police seek tips in early morning shooting in downtown Rapid City

The Rapid City Police Department is seeking help from the public to help apprehend a suspect in a shooting in downtown Rapid City.

According to social media posts by the police, "Shortly before 2 a.m. this morning, police responded to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street for a report of shots fired in the area. On arrival to the location, police located one male who had been shot."

The post said the man was taken to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Police are working on leads to determine who is responsible for the shooting.

The post said, "This appears to be the result of of an altercation between two parties who had become known to each other over the course of the evening and we do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to public safety."

With this incident occurring near closing times for most bars, dozens of bystanders were present at the time of the shooting. Police are encouraging anyone with any information about or video of the incident to call 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

