Police, sheriff's office investigate multiple shootings

A day after two people died in a shooting in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive, police have been on the scene of a search warrant for more than three hours.

Law enforcement were still on the scene of the 1300 block of Wood Avenue at 1 p.m., with the assistance of the City/County Special Response Team.

The SRT's specialized training allows them to slow down the pace of a high-risk search. Our goal is to get everyone out of the residence safely.

Police believe a suspect in the Surfwood shootings is in the residence on Wood Avenue.

The sheriff's office is also investigating two shootings.

After midnight Sunday morning, PCSO received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. Officers believe the shooter(s) fled the area. Law Enforcement does not believe anyone was injured in the incident.

Another man is deceased after a shooting Sunday morning at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road in Rapid City. The suspected shooter has been identified and is being interviewed by investigators. Deputies are working to identify the victim. No further danger to the public is expected. The incident remains under investigation.

