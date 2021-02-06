Poor shooting BHSU women fall to Adams State

The Black Hills State women's basketball team struggled shooting and dropped its Friday night contest against the Adams State Grizzlies 68-60 in Alamosa, Colo..

With seven minutes to play in the first quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 13-point scoring run and a 21`-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams would open the second quarter cold with neither team scoring until 8:03 when Adams would sink a lay-up to set their lead at 23-15. The teams would trade baskets for the rest of the quarter but ultimately Adams would maintain their lead into the break 38-31.

Coming out of the break both teams would have trouble shooting in the third quarter with neither team shooting above 40% and only one 3-pointer being made in all ten minutes of play. At the end of the third quarter the Grizzlies would lead the Jackets 47-42.

In the final quarter of play both teams would heat up, but the Yellow Jackets would not be able to make the fourth quarter comeback. Although pulling within one with two minutes to play the Grizzlies would go on seven-point run to close out the game.

Leading the way for the Jackets was senior Racquel Wientjes, who scored 25 points with five steals, five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Megan Engesser added 11 points.