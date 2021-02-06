Poor shooting BHSU women fall to Adams State

The Black Hills State women's basketball team struggled shooting and dropped its Friday night contest against the Adams State Grizzlies 68-60 in Alamosa, Colo..
With seven minutes to play in the first quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 13-point scoring run and a 21`-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams would open the second quarter cold with neither team scoring until 8:03 when Adams would sink a lay-up to set their lead at 23-15. The teams would trade baskets for the rest of the quarter but ultimately Adams would maintain their lead into the break 38-31.
Coming out of the break both teams would have trouble shooting in the third quarter with neither team shooting above 40% and only one 3-pointer being made in all ten minutes of play. At the end of the third quarter the Grizzlies would lead the Jackets 47-42.
In the final quarter of play both teams would heat up, but the Yellow Jackets would not be able to make the fourth quarter comeback. Although pulling within one with two minutes to play the Grizzlies would go on seven-point run to close out the game.
Leading the way for the Jackets was senior Racquel Wientjes, who scored 25 points with five steals, five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Megan Engesser added 11 points.
As a team the Jackets shot 33.3% (21-of-63) from the field and 22.6% (7-of-31) from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe the team shot 11-of-13 (84.6%).
The Yellow Jackets are back in action Saturday afternoon in Pueblo, Colorado where they will face off against the Thunderwolves at 4 p.m.
SDSU women rout rival USD
South Dakota State women's basketball won its 11 consecutive game with a 64-45 victory over in-state rival South Dakota Friday evening.
The Jackrabbits improved to 14-2 overall and 7-0 in league play, while the Coyotes fell to 10-4, 6-1 Summit League. As a team, SDSU shot 43.5 percent from the field, made eight 3-pointers and dished 15 assists.
Defensively, the Jacks held South Dakota to a 2-of-20 shooting performance from beyond the arc, with both 3s coming in the first half.
Myah Selland scored a team-best 17 points, along with nine assists and five rebounds. Tylee Irwin finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Sydney Stapleton's 11 points and Madysen Vlastuin's eight contributed to a 23-point bench performance. Paiton Burckhard added seven points and five rebounds and Haley Greer recorded five rebounds and three assists.
South Dakota State hosts South Dakota once again Saturday nightg. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. (MT) inside Frost Arena.
Men
Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past S. Dakota St. 64-56
BROOKINGS — A.J. Plitzuweit had 19 points as South Dakota extended its winning streak to 10 games, beating South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday night.
Stanley Umude had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (11-6, 9-0 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 11 points. Tasos Kamateros had six points and 16 rebounds.
South Dakota State scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Noah Freidel had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (10-4, 4-1), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Douglas Wilson had 10 points.
The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Jackrabbits on the season. South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 91-78 on Dec. 12.
College Soccer
BHSU soccer falls to Minot State, 2-0
MINOT, N.D. — Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its season opener 2-0 against Minot State Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (0-1, 0-0 RMAC) shook off some of the rust, but couldn't find the net in their first game played since Nov. 3, 2019.
Dz-Rae Jara tallied five saves in the box over 72 minutes of play.
Gabbi Nowodworski recorded a team-leading two shots while Darby Whiteley had one.
Eight minutes into the first half, Nowodworski strung together two shots within one minute of play, but neither found the net. After a couple of early looks by BHSU, Minot State started gaining momentum the rest of the half.
At the 21-minute mark, Minot State recorded its first shot on goal, but Jara was there for her first of five saves on the night. The Beavers would tally nine more shots the rest of the half, but BHSU kept them scoreless to take a 0-0 tie into the half.
Out of the break, Minot State got on the board at 51:03 with a goal by Melanie Van Walstijn that found its way into the lower left corner of the net. Six minutes later at the 57-minute mark, the Beavers took advantage of a penalty kick to go up 2-0.
Jara added another save as MSU out-shot the Yellow Jackets 7-0 the remainder of the match.
The Yellow Jackets will go back out Saturday to take on University of Mary in Minot, N.D. at 4 p.m.