Porcupine man arrested after armed robbery at Time Out Lounge

A Porcupine man has been arrested for attempting an armed robbery at the Time Out Lounge in north Rapid City.

Tony Little Boy, age 31, was arrested at 10 p.m. Tuesday after being identified as the suspect of an armed robbery.

"Upon arrival, it was learned a male entered the establishment, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded alcohol," a news release from the Rapid City Police Department said. "After the employee complied with the demand, the male suspect left the business without further incident."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The armed robbery was reported to law enforcement at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police identified Little Boy after a review of security footage, suspect description and facial tattoos.

Little Boy as still wearing the same clothes and was located in 200 block of E. St. Joseph St. were he was placed under arrested and transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Little Boy is facing a charge of first-degree robbery.

An employee at the Time Out Lounge declined to comment.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0